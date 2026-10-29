Russia, the aggressor state, said that a consular meeting between Japanese representatives and a detained journalist for the Hokkaido Shimbun newspaper was conducted properly. At the same time, Japanese diplomats met with the reporter nearly two weeks after his detention on October 13 on suspicion of espionage, The Japan Times reports.

Statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a press conference that the meeting was arranged immediately after the necessary procedures were completed and within the established time frame. She did not mention a provision of the consular convention between Japan and Russia that provides for consular access to a detainee within four days.

The Japanese government said on Monday that employees of the Japanese Embassy in Moscow had met with the journalist. According to Zakharova, the meeting took place at the Lefortovo pretrial detention center in eastern Moscow. Three diplomats took part: a minister-counselor, a counselor and the head of the consular section.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Espionage suspicion

Russia's Federal Security Service said on October 13 that it had detained a Japanese journalist in Sakhalin Oblast. The Russian security service claims that he was collecting data on military personnel mobilized for Russia's military operations in Ukraine on the Kuril Islands.

Zakharova also said that the work of Japanese journalists in Russia is not restricted, but called on the Japanese side not to abuse this, including for activities that Moscow calls anti-Russian. Four islands in the northwestern Pacific Ocean are the subject of a long-running territorial dispute between Japan and Russia.

Read us on