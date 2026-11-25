Russia has rejected Poland’s accusations that three Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles violated its airspace when they fell on Polish territory on November 20. Russian Ambassador to Warsaw Georgy Mikhno called the allegations unfounded and stated that there was no evidence of Moscow’s involvement in the incident.

Georgy Mikhno was summoned to the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he was handed a diplomatic note of protest over the violation of the country’s airspace by three Russian cruise missiles.

After meeting with representatives of the Polish Foreign Ministry, the Russian diplomat articulated Moscow’s position and rejected the allegations.

The Russian Embassy stated that Mikhno “categorically rejected the accusations against the Russian Federation as groundless, unfounded, and unsupported by evidence.”

In addition, the Russian diplomatic mission called the practice of making accusations based on politically motivated assumptions unacceptable.

Separately, Moscow criticized public statements by Polish authorities, calling them “openly Russophobic.” The Russian Embassy claims that such rhetoric is allegedly aimed at fueling anti-Russian sentiment in Poland and worsening bilateral relations.

At the same time, Polish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maciej Wewiór stated that there is no doubt regarding the Russian origin of the three cruise missiles that fell on Polish territory. According to him, this is confirmed by the findings of the investigation conducted by Polish prosecutors.

The incident occurred on November 20 during a massive Russian attack on Ukraine. Three X-101 missiles crossed Polish airspace and fell in three locations in the southeastern part of the country—near the towns of Nowy Lipowiec, Rudnik, and Molodych.

This was reported by the Russian Embassy in Poland.

On Monday, November 24, a meeting of the Council of Ministers’ Committee on National Security was held in Poland. Participants will discuss the protection of Polish airspace, incidents of its violation, as well as military support from NATO and the United States.

The Polish Ministry of Defense believes that the Russian drone’s crossing of the Ukrainian-Polish border was not accidental. The Ministry of Defense suspects that the drone was deliberately directed toward Polish territory.

NATO countries are deciding how to respond to possible “incursions” by Russian missiles or drones into Alliance territory.Russia’s latest violation of Polish airspace was discussed simultaneously at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Berlin and in Brussels—at an emergency meeting of the NATO North Atlantic Council.

Even more Russian missiles were found on Polish territory.

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