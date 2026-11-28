Russian authorities are proposing a prisoner exchange with Brazil: to hand over Russian spy Sergei Cherkasov to Moscow in exchange for Brazilian beach soccer player Letícia “Lele” Villar, who is currently in a Russian prison.

According to the agency’s sources, Moscow is seeking the release of Cherkasov, who is serving a five-year prison sentence in Brazil for using forged documents. In return, Russia is prepared to hand over Villar, who was detained in July 2025 for importing hashish.

Cherkasov was arrested in Brazil in 2022 after Dutch authorities denied him entry. He had attempted to complete an internship at the International Criminal Court using a forged Brazilian passport.

In 2023, the United States charged Cherkasov with acting as an agent of the Russian intelligence service on U.S. soil and subsequently requested his extradition. He had previously used a Brazilian passport to enter the U.S., where he studied at Johns Hopkins University.

At the same time, Brazilian police found no evidence that Cherkasov, who operated under the name Victor Müller Ferreira, had spied against the Brazilian government, its companies, or institutions.

Brazil rejected the U.S. request to extradite the Russian national. However, the country’s Supreme Court authorized his possible transfer to Russia after the conclusion of his trial in Brazil.

In July, Brazilian authorities also issued a separate order for Cherkasov’s deportation after he has served his sentence or been released by court order.

Meanwhile, Letícia “Lele” Villar appealed directly to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, asking him to help secure her release from a Russian prison.

Villar played for Brazil’s national beach soccer team and won several international club titles.

This was reported by Bloomberg and informed officials.

Earlier, Russian citizen Igor Dyue was detained in the U.S. on suspicion of attempting to spy on the Silicon Valley technology company Palantir. The man followed company employees, photographed their laptops, and gathered information about where they lived.

In Berlin, the trial has begun for 57-year-old businesswoman Ilona V., who holds both German and Ukrainian citizenship. She is accused of spying on behalf of the Russian Federation—a state-aggressor.

Read us on