Construction of a large radar station is nearing completion in Russia’s Kaliningrad Oblast; it is estimated to be capable of detecting aircraft, missiles, and ships at distances of up to 3,000 km. A significant portion of Europe could fall within its range, including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Ukraine.

The complex is being built near the town of Gvardeysk, approximately 37 km from the border with Poland. Satellite images from ICEYE show three rows of antennas, each over 500 meters long. The facility’s grounds are enclosed by a double fence.

According to the Polish publication Defence24, construction began in March 2023. It is likely a radar station similar to the Russian 29B6 “Container” complex. It operates in the shortwave band and uses radio wave reflections from the ionosphere. This technology makes it possible to detect objects beyond line of sight. The Russian military claims that “Container” can simultaneously track up to 10,000 air targets, including F-35 fighter jets.

Lithuanian Armed Forces Reserve Colonel Vaidotas Malinionis noted that the new station could give the Russian command additional time to make decisions in the event of a conflict with NATO. The information obtained could also be used during the preparation of offensive operations. At the same time, according to the military official, the radar’s large size makes it a vulnerable target for attack.

Latvian military analyst Evija Dyatkovich believes the station will help the Russian military detect low-flying objects, particularly drones. In her opinion, this could reduce the effectiveness of drone use by NATO countries.

Another large radar is being built near Chernyakhovsk in the Kaliningrad region. According to Defence24, the facility will have a ring shape with a diameter of over 1,600 meters. Construction on it also began in March 2023. The publication speculates that the two stations may be interconnected, though the purpose of the second complex remains unknown. In total, there are more than 20 electronic intelligence and countermeasures facilities in the region.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow is prepared to use all available weapons, including nuclear ones, in response to an attack from the West. According to Malinionis, Russia could deploy up to 100 nuclear warheads in the Kaliningrad region. High-ranking officials in Poland and Lithuania believe that some of them are already in the region, The Times reported.

This was reported by Deutsche Welle.

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