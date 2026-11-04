Russia plans to deny families the universal child benefit due to large sums of money being deposited into their bank accounts. The Russian Ministry of Labor has drafted corresponding amendments to the rules governing the provision of these benefits. The ministry explained that starting January 1, 2027, account activity will be taken into account for analytical purposes, and beginning April 1, such deposits may serve as grounds for denying benefits.

According to the Ministry of Labor’s proposal, the total amount of funds received into a family’s accounts must not exceed twice the amount of its annual income. At the same time, transfers between relatives, loan proceeds, tax deductions, and documented income from the sale of property will not be taken into account in the calculation. Information will be obtained through an interagency information-sharing system, so applicants will not have to collect the necessary documents on their own. If a bank fails to provide the required information within the specified timeframe, citizens will be able to submit it themselves.

The draft also stipulates that, starting January 1, 2027, the minimum income requirement for receiving benefits will be raised to ten times the minimum wage per year. This requirement will not apply to people who have objective reasons for not having an income. Specifically, this includes pregnant women, parents of children under three years of age, people with disabilities, and unemployed individuals registered with an employment center.

This is reported by Russian propaganda media.

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