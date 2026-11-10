Igor Ananskikh, a State Duma deputy from the “Fair Russia” party and a member of the Energy Committee, commented on the new wave of gasoline shortages in the country by comparing the situation to “lines for sausage.” He downplayed the impact of Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries and attributed the restrictions on fuel sales to alleged panic buying among consumers, which he said is forcing retailers to resort to such measures.

According to Ananskikh, Rosneft has imposed restrictions on fuel sales in some regions to curb the surge in demand. The lawmaker compared this to the summer lines for gasoline, as well as to situations when Russians were buying up buckwheat and sausage in bulk. At the same time, he assured that the current situation differs from the one this past summer, and that the necessary conclusions have already been drawn and reserves have been built up.

In addition, Ananskikh effectively acknowledged that the Russian military cannot fully protect oil refineries from attacks. According to him, in the event of a massive airstrike, when about 150 drones are heading toward a facility, damage is inevitable.

This is being reported by Russian propaganda media.

The fuel shortage in Russia is worsening, despite statements by the authorities.

The fuel shortage in Russia has limited the operations of trucking companies.

Due to the fuel shortage, Russia has begun prioritizing food deliveries

Read us on