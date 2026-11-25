The U.S. Department of Justice reported that 52-year-old Russian citizen Alexander Suvorov, who previously resided in Sweden and was extradited to the United States on October 15, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to circumvent economic sanctions against Russia and to the illegal shipment of U.S.-made dual-use microelectronic components to Russia.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, from March 2022 to April 2023, he ran an illegal procurement network through front companies in Hong Kong—including GS Group Limited—and transferred $72,000 to U.S. firms, while concealing the ultimate recipients in Russia.

Among the illegally procured components are wireless amplifiers that can be used in radar stations, navigation modules, and military communications systems; One of the companies in the Northern District of New York reported the suspicious activity to law enforcement, where the charges were filed in federal court. The investigation was conducted by the FBI and the U.S. Department of Commerce; sentencing is scheduled for March 29, 2027, and the maximum penalty for this crime is up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $1 million, and three years of post-release supervision.

Source: Voice of America.

Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate has published information on 14 banks, financial intermediaries, and payment systems that, according to intelligence reports, are helping Russia conduct international transactions in circumvention of sanctions.

The European Council has imposed additional restrictive measures against three individuals and nine legal entities involved in importing sanctioned goods into Russia. According to the EU, they also participated in circumventing European sanctions, particularly restrictions on oil trade and financial transactions. The additional measures include the freezing of their assets.

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