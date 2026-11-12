The Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) has warned of a threat of Russian sabotage attacks against the country’s strategically important facilities, which could be carried out in 2027.

Possible targets include defense industry enterprises, companies linked to the military sector, and energy infrastructure. According to Norwegian law enforcement, Russian intelligence agencies are paying particular attention to facilities that support the defense sector and energy supply, although the identification of specific targets does not necessarily mean a final decision has been made to carry out attacks.

Source: Reuters news agency, citing the Norwegian Police Security Service (PST).

Denmark’s Military Intelligence Service stated that Russia—an aggressor state—is likely to intensify its hybrid attacks against the West and NATO in the coming months. In a new threat assessment, intelligence also pointed to a low but growing risk of a limited military attack by Russia on one or more Alliance states bordering it.

Before meeting with an American delegation consisting of U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, dictator Putin stated that Russia is allegedly ready to go to war with Europe but has no such intention.

In the event of a Russian attack on NATO members, the Alliance could launch a preemptive strike against targets on Russian territory, according to Admiral Rob Bauer, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers it entirely possible that Russia could open a second front against another European country even before the war in Ukraine ends.

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