Mobile apps from Russian banks have begun requesting an increasing number of permissions from users to access smartphone features and personal data.

In total, the service has received 49 new permissions that it did not previously require. These include automatic launch, access to calls, audio recording, waking the device from sleep mode, modifying contacts, viewing photos and other files, as well as the ability to update without the user’s knowledge.

Similar changes are also being observed in other Russian banking services. This is happening against the backdrop of new operational requirements related to the system of operational-investigative measures, which is controlled by the FSB. In the fall of 2025, the security service required leading Russian banks to install SORM equipment to store correspondence, voice messages, videos, and other content.

This is reported by Russian propaganda media

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