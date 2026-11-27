Russian State Duma Deputy Konstantin Zatulin stated that he has been unable to secure the eviction of Ukrainians who, according to him, squatted on his property in Torrevieja, Spain, in 2023. Meanwhile, he continues to pay for utilities.

Zatulin, who serves on the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration, and Relations with Compatriots, said that he purchased an apartment measuring about 90 square meters on the Mediterranean coast back in 1997. According to him, he bought the property on credit and paid it off over approximately ten years.

Following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the lawmaker was subjected to European Union sanctions. As a result, he claims, he lost the ability to manage his European real estate and to visit the Schengen Area.

In 2023, Ukrainian citizens allegedly moved into the apartment in Torrevieja without permission. Zatulin claims that the Spanish authorities have taken no action to evict them for three years. At the same time, he continues to pay for electricity, water, and other utilities, as officials consider cutting off these services inhumane.

The Russian lawmaker expressed outrage over the situation and called on the Spanish ambassador to Russia to explain why residents can remain in someone else’s apartment for years. However, the report does not include any comments from Spanish authorities or the people living in the apartment.

Earlier, the State Duma stated that Russian diplomats had turned into propagandists.

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