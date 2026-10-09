Russian authorities have acknowledged that they are currently unable to achieve the national goal that Vladimir Putin set in May 2024 following his latest “re-election.” At that time, the Russian president directed that the stock market’s market capitalization be doubled by 2030—to 66% of GDP. Currently, the Central Bank of Russia and the Ministry of Finance are trying to determine what figure is realistically achievable. First Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank Vladimir Chistyukhin stated that they have not yet come close to the set goal: “We just can’t seem to reach 66%—it’s simply impossible.”

At the same time, Sergey Shvetsov, chairman of the Moscow Exchange’s supervisory board, previously noted that the stock market is moving quickly—but, unfortunately, in the opposite direction. Since May 2024, its market capitalization has fallen by about a third.

According to calculations by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, the Moscow Exchange index is one of the worst-performing financial instruments in terms of returns, both during the period of full-scale war and since the beginning of 2026. Since January 2022, even taking into account dividends paid, it has posted losses of 10.5%.

According to estimates by the rating agency “Expert RA,” the ratio of stock market capitalization to GDP has nearly halved—from 47% to 23%. So now, rather than doubling this figure, it needs to be increased nearly threefold to reach the goal set by Putin.

This is reported by Russian propaganda media.

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