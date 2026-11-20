The decline in the Russian stock market began as early as November 19, amid Vladimir Putin’s trip to China, and intensified after the summit between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping failed to produce concrete results. Over the course of three days, the Moscow Exchange Index lost more than 6%, and Russian companies lost hundreds of billions of rubles in market capitalization.

According to a Russian publication, the Moscow Exchange Index fell by 1% on Wednesday and by another 2.1% on Thursday, November 19. On Friday, the decline continued: as of 2:32 p.m. Moscow time, the index had fallen an additional 2.3%.

For the week, the market posted its sharpest decline since mid-August. In the three days since the start of Putin’s trip to Shenzhen, China, the index lost 335 billion rubles in market capitalization and fell to a one-month low of 2,355.9 points.

Analysts cite the lack of positive signals following the trilateral meeting between Putin, Trump, and Xi Jinping as one of the reasons for the sell-off. The declaration signed by the leaders contained general statements about reforming the UN and preventing nuclear war, but no specific agreements on ending the war in Ukraine were reached.

Instead, at the closing press conference, Putin issued yet another round of threats against Ukraine. He promised a “painful response” to the strike on the Crimean Bridge, claimed that Russia had allegedly been deceived regarding NATO expansion, and reiterated his demand that the remainder of the Donbas region be handed over to Moscow.

Investment banker Yevgeny Kogan noted that hopes for the success of the peace talks are fading, and the Russian stock market is returning to reality.

Over the course of the week, shares of several of Russia’s largest companies also fell significantly in price. Specifically, Gazprom lost 7%, Rosneft—7.2%, Norilsk Nickel—9.9%, VTB by 8.3%, Rosseti by 12.3%, and Aeroflot by 8.8%.

Despite attempts to portray Putin’s participation in the summit as a diplomatic success, political analyst Abbas Gallyamov pointed out the disparity in the Russian leader’s political standing compared to that of Trump and Xi Jinping. In his view, the mere fact of Putin’s presence at an event attended by influential world leaders does not indicate that Moscow has achieved equal status.

As a reminder, the Russian stock market was shaken by the results of Putin’s trip to China.

Trump and Putin concluded their meeting in Shenzhen without issuing a joint statement to the press.

The fuel crisis in Russia is deepening: restrictions are being imposed at gas stations, according to Reuters.

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