Russian political analyst Alexander Kinev, who was sent to a pretrial detention center on charges of attempted drug trafficking, has gone on a hunger strike. The reason is that he is unable to use the toilet in his overcrowded cell.

According to his defense attorney, there are 34 other people in the cell with Kinev, and instead of a toilet, there is a hole in the floor. Because of the cast on his leg, which is broken in two places, the political analyst cannot use it on his own.

“Instead of a toilet [in the cell], there is a hole in the floor, and because of the cast on his leg—which is broken in two places—he cannot use the toilet. That is why he is not eating,” Biryukov noted.

The lawyer added that he had taken all possible measures to have his client transferred “to conditions appropriate for his health.”

Kineva was detained and taken into custody on September 25. He is currently being held at Pretrial Detention Center No. 4 “Medved.”

During the court hearing on October 22, the political scientist stated that the use of force by law enforcement officers during his arrest resulted in a “double severe fracture” of his right leg and numerous bruises, as documented in the case file.

According to Kinev, the arrest took place in his apartment. The law enforcement officers did not identify themselves, so he did not understand who had come and, as he himself noted, “felt fear and shock.”

The political analyst emphasized that, due to the injuries he sustained, his stay in the pretrial detention center could lead to a further deterioration of his health.

“There is no way to receive qualified medical care here. It is impossible to move around normally,” Kinev stated.

Prior to his arrest, Alexander Kinev had been actively commenting on the elections to the Russian State Duma, which took place on September 18–20. According to his assessment, without fraud, voter turnout would have been around 40%, and the “United Russia” party would have received no more than 35% of the vote.

Kinev holds a Ph.D. in political science and is a researcher specializing in Russian elections and regional politics. From 2006 to 2012, he headed the analytical department of the “Golos” association. Later, he served on expert panels affiliated with Russia’s Central Election Commission and collaborated with the Committee on Civic Initiatives.

Since 2018, the political scientist has been collaborating with the “Liberal Mission” Foundation.

In February 2026, the Russian Ministry of Justice added Alexander Kinev to the register of “foreign agents.” The ministry claimed that the political scientist allegedly “disseminated false information” about the decisions and policies of the Russian authorities, as well as about the country’s electoral system.

Kinev attempted to challenge this decision, but was unsuccessful.

This was reported by his attorney, Mikhail Biryukov.

In Moscow, Russia, political scientist and election expert Alexander Kinev, who has been arrested, is unable to walk because he was not provided with crutches in the detention center after breaking his leg. Journalist Gleb Yarovoy reported this, citing a letter from Kinev.

In Moscow, the Moscow City Court of the aggressor state of Russia rejected political analyst Alexander Kinev’s appeal regarding his pretrial detention and ordered him to remain in the detention center until at least November 24. Kinev is accused of attempting to sell a large shipment of drugs; he denies the charges.

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