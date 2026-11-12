In Russia, demand for equipment to protect businesses from drones is growing rapidly amid regular Ukrainian attacks. In 2026, sales of anti-drone systems could reach 56 billion rubles, with civilian companies accounting for more than 60% of orders. Next year, the market is projected to grow by another 20%—to 67 billion rubles.

This is reported by Kommersant, citing an assessment by the Rosel holding company, which is part of the state-owned Rostec corporation. The company stated that it already has orders for anti-drone systems for several years in advance.

According to representatives of the holding company, customers are increasingly opting against purchasing individual radars in favor of comprehensive facility protection systems. Such solutions combine radars, cameras, and radio signal sensors that transmit information to a single control center.

Ukrainian attacks are driving demand for anti-drone systems

Alexander Zamyatin, head of strategic projects at GLONASS, states that by 2026, the market for anti-drone equipment had grown tenfold. He cited Vladimir Putin’s decree—which allows enterprises to be transferred to state control if they fail to implement measures to protect against drones—as one of the contributing factors.

According to the expert’s assessment, commercial customers already account for at least half of the demand, and their share will continue to grow. Critical infrastructure facilities, industrial enterprises, data centers, logistics complexes, and transportation hubs all require protection.

Andrey Lebedev, CEO of “Transport of the Future,” attributes the market’s growth to the expanding geographic scope and increasing intensity of attacks on civilian infrastructure. He also noted that advances in drone technology are forcing manufacturers to improve their countermeasures. As a result, integrated systems that combine radar, radio-frequency, and optical target detection are becoming increasingly widespread.

The main customers are energy and industrial companies

According to Yevgeny Vishnevsky, an expert at the National Technology Initiative for New Materials and Technologies, up to 70% of orders for anti-drone systems come from the fuel and energy sector. He attributes this to the vulnerability of open industrial sites: a single drone strike could shut down an oil refinery or a substation for an extended period.

According to estimates by a representative of the “Loktar” military-technical project, Russian defense systems account for up to 80% of the market in monetary terms. At the same time, individual components of such equipment are expensive. Pavel Kamnev, an expert in the unmanned aerial systems industry, estimates their cost at tens, and sometimes even hundreds, of millions of rubles.

The Russian industry believes that demand for such technologies will persist even after the war ends. Andrei Lebedev suggests that as the civilian use of drones becomes more widespread, countermeasure systems will become part of a new security infrastructure.

Russia plans to increase fines on businesses to replenish the war budget.

In St. Petersburg, due to the budget crisis, payments for recruiting soldiers for the war have been cut by nearly nine times.

As a reminder, consumer sentiment in Russia is rapidly deteriorating, confidence in the economy is declining, and anxiety is rising. This is reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine. Consumer lending in Russia has fallen to a six-year low.

After three years of unexpected economic growth, Russia is facing a sudden slowdown—war expenses, inflation, and falling oil prices have begun to weigh on an economy that, until recently, seemed resilient to sanctions.

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