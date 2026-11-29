The Kairos, an oil tanker subject to sanctions and linked to Russia’s “shadow fleet,” broke loose from its anchor during a storm and ran aground near the Bulgarian city of Sozopol. There are two foreign crew members on board; their lives are not currently in danger. Bulgarian media reported this on November 29, citing the country’s Ministry of Transport.

The tanker had been at anchor in the Gulf of Burgas. However, on Saturday, November 28, the weather deteriorated sharply: due to strong winds and rough seas, the anchor failed, causing the vessel to drift uncontrollably. Around 8:00 p.m., the tanker ran aground southeast of Sozopol. It came to rest near Cape Kolokita, approximately 100–150 meters from the shore.

Bulgarian maritime authorities reported the situation. Georgy Madjarov, deputy governor of the Burgas region, said that two crew members remain on board. Both sailors are foreign nationals. According to him, there is currently no threat to their lives or health. However, attempts to evacuate the crew on Sunday morning were unsuccessful. Due to difficult weather conditions, rescuers were unable to safely reach the vessel. Therefore, the sailors remain on board for now.

Is the tanker at risk of a fuel leak?

According to the shipowner, the Kairos is not currently carrying any oil cargo. However, one of the tanks still contains bunker fuel, which is used to power the tanker itself. The exact amount is not yet known. Experts have not yet been able to inspect the vessel due to weather conditions, so it is currently difficult to assess the potential risks to the sea and the coastline.

This is not the first time concerns have arisen regarding potential water pollution involving the Kairos. In July 2026, the Bulgarian branch of Greenpeace reported that satellite images had revealed dozens of oil slicks near the tanker. There were also reports of possible marine pollution in the region.

At that time, the local maritime administration investigated the situation. Experts observed only a localized change in water color but were unable to confirm a fuel leak. There is currently no confirmation that the new incident has led to marine pollution.

How the tanker ended up off the coast of Bulgaria

The Kairos has been in Bulgarian territorial waters since December 2025. Prior to that, the vessel was damaged as a result of a Ukrainian strike in the Black Sea, which occurred in Turkish waters. After the attack, the tanker was spotted near the Bulgarian city of Akhtopol. According to preliminary reports, it was towed there by a Turkish tugboat, which later abandoned the vessel. Afterward, Bulgarian maritime authorities moved the Kairos to an anchorage near Burgas.

The tanker is subject to sanctions imposed by the European Union and the United Kingdom. It is linked to Russia’s “shadow fleet”—a network of vessels used to transport Russian oil in circumvention of international restrictions.

Now, after breaking loose from its anchor, the vessel is once again in a dangerous situation. Bulgarian authorities need to assess its technical condition, check its fuel reserves, and determine how to safely evacuate the crew and prevent potential coastal pollution. This was reported by Novinite.

France allowed the tanker DF Peak, linked to the Russian shadow fleet, to leave Réunion Island after nearly six weeks of detention. The ship’s owner paid approximately $1 million because the tanker had no confirmed registration under the flag of any state. The vessel’s release was announced on November 26.

The European Union’s naval operation EUNAVFOR MED IRINI inspected the tanker MV MIDAG in the Mediterranean Sea, which is suspected of belonging to the Russian shadow fleet. The inspection revealed that the vessel was sailing under a false flag.

During a meeting of the UN Security Council, Ukrainian State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleksandr Karasevych called for the imposition, maintenance, and strengthening of targeted sanctions against the Russian shadow fleet. The restrictions should apply to individuals, companies, and vessels involved in circumventing sanctions on Russian oil and in the export of stolen Ukrainian grain from the temporarily occupied territories.



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