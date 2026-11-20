The European Commission plans to include a proposal to ban the issuance of visas to Russian athletes in the draft of the 22nd package of sanctions against Russia. This was announced by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. The European Commission is expected to present the draft of the new sanctions package by the end of November.

“The European Commission has prepared a draft of the next package of sanctions. <...> The draft will also include a proposal to ban visas for Russian athletes,” Tusk told reporters.

He also noted that he is not currently authorized to discuss the details of the draft.

The European Commission intended to submit the draft of the 22nd package of sanctions against Russia by the end of November in an effort to adopt it by the end of the year.

Earlier, European Commissioner Glen Micallef, who oversees the EU’s sports, culture, and youth policies, wrote on X that, starting in 2027, the European Commission will cut off Erasmus+ funding for sporting events involving representatives of the Russian Federation competing under the Russian flag.

This was announced by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

As a reminder, Putin criticized Finland for refusing to allow Russian athletes to enter the country.

Finland has banned Russian athletes from entering the country starting November 16.

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