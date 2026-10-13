The Basmanny District Court of Moscow sentenced Russian blogger Michael Naki in absentia to five years in a penal colony in a new criminal case. Taking into account his previous sentence, his total sentence amounts to 14 years in a general-regime penal colony.

According to “Mediazona” reporting from the courtroom, Naki was found guilty of inciting actions directed against state security, under subparagraph “c” of Part 2 of Article 280.4 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The blogger was also banned from administering websites for five years.

The prosecutor had requested a 14-year prison sentence for Naki, but under strict conditions. The blogger’s court-appointed attorney insisted on an acquittal.

According to the prosecution, the basis for the charges was a video published by Naki on May 7, 2024. Investigators claimed that it allegedly contained calls to overthrow the government in Russia, specifically through the physical elimination of Vladimir Putin, as well as a negative attitude toward the use of the Russian army.

The prosecutor did not specify in court which video she was referring to. However, on that day, a video titled “Now Putin Can Be Eliminated: The Day Putin Ceased to Be President” was posted on the blogger’s YouTube channel.

In 2023, a court sentenced Naki in absentia to 11 years in a penal colony under a law prohibiting the dissemination of so-called military “fakes.” The new sentence increased his total prison term to 14 years.

The blogger’s arrest warrant in absentia has been in effect since May 2022. Naki is currently outside of Russia.

As a reminder, Oleg Kuvayev, the creator of “Masya,” was sentenced in absentia to more than four years in a penal colony in Russia.

Earlier, Russian animator Kuvayev released a new episode of “Masya” in support of Ukraine.

In the new episode, Masyanya speaks Ukrainian.

Following this, the Russian Federation issued a warrant for the arrest of the creator of “Masya.”

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