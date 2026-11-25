Roskomnadzor ordered Russian journalist Ksenia Sobchak to remove three episodes of her show featuring bloggers Hilmi Forks, Igor Sinyak, and Andrei Grigoryev-Apollonov from YouTube. The agency allegedly found “signs of extremism” in these videos.

According to the journalist, Roskomnadzor did not specify which specific segments of the interviews prompted the complaints. The publication “Agency” reached out to Sobchak for comment but had not received a response as of the time of publication.

“It’s a disgrace, of course, but what can you do,” Sobchak wrote, commenting on the agency’s demand. She added that she continues to work in Russia alongside her team, so she is forced to comply with the regulator’s demands.

Hilmi Forks and Igor Sinyak were already subjected to administrative proceedings in 2023 on charges of “LGBT propaganda.” In Russia, the LGBT movement is classified as extremist.

The earliest of the three episodes to air was an interview with beauty blogger Igor Sinyak—on June 1. The very next day, Katerina Mizulina, head of the “League for a Safe Internet,” announced that she had asked the Ministry of Internal Affairs to investigate the episode for “LGBT propaganda.”

On November 2, Sobchak published a conversation with blogger Andrei Grigoryev-Apollonov (All Right). In it, he spoke about his breakup with his husband, singer Sergey Grigoryev-Apollonov (Grey Wiese).

The last of the three was an interview with blogger Hilmi Forks (Hilmi Oleynik), which was published on November 20. In October, he was released from prison, where he had been serving a three-year sentence in a case involving the distribution of pornography. Prior to the initiation of this case, there had also been a complaint filed by Katerina Mizulina.

In October 2025, Sobchak had already removed the interview with Sergei Grigoriev-Apollonov at the request of Roskomnadzor. At that time, the agency stated that the material contained signs of “LGBT propaganda.”

An interview with Andrei Grigoryev-Apollonov, in which Angelina Goloshchapova—the widow of the son of businessman Konstantin Goloshchapov, known as “Putin’s masseur”—participated, caused a particular stir.

Konstantin Goloshchapov is a businessman close to Vladimir Putin. He is also involved in the delivery of Orthodox relics to Russia and was one of the founders of the Russian Athos Society.

Angelina Goloshchapova, who headed the press service of an institution under the Ministry of Culture before going on maternity leave, spoke about her luxurious lifestyle and acknowledged that she receives financial support from her late husband’s family.

In particular, she mentioned regular trips to a historic villa in Italy. Goloshchapova arrived at the interview wearing a jacket that Sobchak estimated was worth 10,000 euros.

The journalist suggested that the main source of funds is her husband’s former family, who are supporting Angelina’s children. During the conversation, Sobchak asked:

“Is it really her husband’s former family, because she has children (Goloshchapova says in the interview that she has two children—‘Agency’), and they, so to speak, support the children—and, accordingly, you?”

“Well, yes, let’s say so,” Goloshchapova replied.

During the conversation about Konstantin Goloshchapov, Sobchak also mentioned three versions of the origin of the nickname “Putin’s masseur.”

According to the first version, in the 1970s, Goloshchapov practiced judo and gave a massage to Putin, who was suffering from a back injury. According to the second version, in the 1990s he worked as a masseur at a bathhouse in St. Petersburg, where he treated the future president of Russia. The third version claims that Goloshchapov gave Putin back massages even back when Putin was working for the Leningrad KGB.

Angelina Goloshchapova stated that she is only aware of her husband’s father’s athletic past and suggested that “there is some truth” to each of the versions.

Later, journalists from the publication “Important Stories” discovered that the Italian estate where Goloshchapova spends her summers belongs to former AFK “Sistema” president Yevgeny Novitsky and his ex-wife. Novitsky himself is presumably Goloshchapova’s new husband.

In Russia, the businessman is accused of embezzling pension funds and forming a criminal organization.

Sobchak herself reported this.

As a reminder, Russian TV host Ksenia Sobchak’s reaction to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s statement about the dangers of Russian airspace was not without profanity.

Correspondence from Russian propagandist Ksenia Sobchak, published by hackers, allegedly demonstrates the operating principles of Kremlin-controlled media. The correspondence suggests that newsrooms were advised to avoid covering the fuel crisis and the consequences of strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on Russian oil infrastructure facilities.

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