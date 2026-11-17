U.S. intelligence agencies have received information about Iran’s alleged preparations to carry out attacks against members of President Donald Trump’s administration in Washington. Among the possible scenarios being considered by Tehran are the use of a “dirty bomb” or chemical weapons.

According to the television network, Iranian officials are exploring possible options for attacks on U.S. officials. At the same time, U.S. officials currently have differing assessments of whether Iran possesses the necessary capabilities to carry out such plans and whether it is prepared to launch an attack.

CNN’s sources note that intelligence data currently points more toward the preparation of contingency plans than to an immediate threat of an imminent attack.

Nevertheless, U.S. intelligence agencies have taken note of the level of detail in the potential operations. According to their information, the plans specify specific locations and potential targets for the attacks.

A so-called “dirty bomb” is a device that combines conventional explosives with radioactive materials. Unlike a nuclear weapon, it does not cause a nuclear explosion but can result in radioactive contamination of the area.

According to CNN, U.S. intelligence agencies are considering the possibility of such a device being used as one of the potential scenarios for an Iranian attack.

At the same time, information about preparations for an attack does not mean that a decision to carry it out has already been made. U.S. authorities continue to assess the reliability of intelligence data and Tehran’s actual capabilities, CNN notes.

Vice President Vance expressed solidarity with Trump regarding a war with Iran.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu called Europe a target of Iran.

France is asking the EU to impose sanctions on Iran over the alleged cyberattacks.

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