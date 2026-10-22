U.S. intelligence has uncovered a covert Russian campaign ahead of the congressional elections, according to Politico

Russia launched a covert online influence campaign ahead of the U.S. midterm congressional elections. According to U.S. intelligence, the goal of the operation is to weaken the positions of Democratic and Republican candidates who support Ukraine, as well as to fuel Americans’ distrust of government institutions.

U.S. intelligence prepared a classified report on foreign interference in the electoral process, which was shared this week with members of congressional intelligence committees. The document describes a large-scale Russian information campaign aimed at creating a sense of chaos and distrust of government institutions among Americans.

In particular, Moscow is spreading disinformation about the activities of U.S. government agencies and attempting to cast doubt on the accuracy of voting results obtained through the use of voting machines.

To create and disseminate such content, Russia uses artificial intelligence tools that allow it to produce content more quickly and reach a wider audience.

Russian information operations pay particular attention to American politicians who advocate for support of Ukraine. At the same time, the candidates’ party affiliation is not a decisive factor: both Democrats and Republicans can become targets of the campaign.

However, the report does not name specific candidates targeted by Russian operations. U.S. intelligence has also found no evidence of Russian attempts to hack U.S. election infrastructure or the computer networks of campaign headquarters.

The classified document also contains information about attempts by China and Iran to interfere in the elections. However, it devotes significant attention to Russia specifically due to the scale of its disinformation campaign.

Last week, the social media platform X reported the removal of more than 13,000 accounts linked to Russian, Chinese, and Iranian disinformation campaigns. According to the platform, these operations were directed against candidates and public figures with diverse political views.

The release of information about foreign interference sparked controversy in the U.S. Congress. Republican lawmakers criticized Democrats for selectively reporting intelligence data, particularly for focusing more on Russian operations than on China’s activities.

Next week, the House Intelligence Committee plans to hold a closed-door bipartisan briefing on threats to the electoral process.

Russian authorities and individuals associated with them have repeatedly been accused of attempting to influence U.S. elections.

In particular, in 2016, Russian agents were linked to cyberattacks on the Democratic National Committee and the email accounts of staff members on Hillary Clinton’s campaign team.

In 2018 and 2024, Moscow also conducted disinformation campaigns aimed at influencing American voters.

In addition, attempts at Russian interference were documented during elections in Georgia, Moldova, and France.

This was reported by Politico.

Leading Democrats in the U.S. Congress stated that, following a classified intelligence briefing, they learned of a disinformation campaign which, according to them, the Russian Federation—an aggressor state—is waging against Democrats running in next month’s midterm elections.

Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar stated that she would be forced to move out of her apartment in Washington, D.C., due to threats she received following a search by federal agents.

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