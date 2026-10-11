US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during a telephone conversation with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, called American sanctions against the International Criminal Court necessary. As The Japan Times reports, the US State Department said the measures were needed because of the court’s actions, which Washington believes threaten US sovereignty.

Japan’s position

Japan’s Foreign Ministry said that Motegi conveyed the Japanese government’s position on the recent US institutional sanctions to his American counterpart. The foreign ministers agreed to maintain close communication. The conversation lasted about 15 minutes.

Earlier, Motegi also spoke by telephone with ICC President Tomoko Akane, a Japanese national. They discussed the situation surrounding the court, and the conversation also lasted about 15 minutes.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Tokyo was deeply concerned by the US decision to impose sanctions against the entire ICC. She called the move incompatible with Japan’s position and stressed that the country supports the court and the rule of law in international relations.

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Sanctions against the court

The administration of US President Donald Trump ordered the Treasury Department to add the entire ICC to the Specially Designated Nationals sanctions list. This entails financial restrictions for entities conducting transactions with the court.

In August, the United States imposed targeted sanctions against Tomoko Akane and a senior ICC lawyer involved in court proceedings. The measures provide for the freezing of assets under US jurisdiction and largely prohibit US individuals and companies from conducting transactions with sanctioned persons.

The Assembly of States Parties to the ICC called for the sanctions to be immediately lifted and appealed to the international community to protect the court. Washington established a six-month grace period before implementing the new restrictions so that states parties could reach diplomatic and legal solutions that take US concerns into account.

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