US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in Atlanta that Washington has heard Pakistan’s concerns about terrorist attacks from Afghan territory and is ready to play a productive role if it can be helpful. As Dawn reports, he was answering a question about tensions in relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

According to Rubio, Pakistan is concerned about attacks that, in Islamabad’s view, are supported from Afghan territory. He noted that Pakistan considers the Taliban movement’s actions to curb such attacks insufficient and is taking retaliatory measures. The secretary of state stressed that the United States does not want Pakistan to become a target of terrorism.

The parties’ positions

Rubio also said that the United States does not have close relations with the Afghan Taliban. At the same time, he stated that Washington had heard Pakistan’s concerns and had seen some of the attacks cited by Islamabad. According to him, the United States opposes terrorism regardless of where it originates and whom it targets.

Islamabad has repeatedly called on the Taliban administration in Kabul to eliminate militant strongholds on Afghan territory, including those linked to the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) movement. The Pakistani side claims that these groups use Afghan territory as a base for attacks in Pakistan. The Taliban reject Islamabad’s accusations and have not expressed an unambiguous position regarding the TTP and other groups.

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Pakistan’s Ministry of Information also criticized the Taliban’s position, accusing them of refusing to address the problem of terrorism from Afghan territory. This was a response to a statement by Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, who placed responsibility for the lack of a settlement on Islamabad’s policy.

Negotiations and border clashes

Several rounds of talks between the sides last year, mediated by Qatar and Turkey, yielded no results. Efforts involving China this year also did not lead to a breakthrough.

Periodic clashes continue on the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan. In September, Pakistan carried out airstrikes in the border area following attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. In October, according to security sources, Pakistani forces responded to shelling from the Afghan side in Kurram and the Angur Adda area of South Waziristan.

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