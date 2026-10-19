US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on October 19 that Washington plans to expand trade and investment with Central Asian countries, strengthen energy cooperation, and develop supply chains for critical minerals. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Trade, energy and minerals

At the C5+1 ministerial meeting, Rubio also announced the US intention to create integrated supply chains for critical minerals. According to him, Washington plans to train thousands of young professionals in the region to use advanced American technologies and provide them with support in Central Asia's technology sector.

The US intends to improve the infrastructure of the Trans-Caspian Trade Route to give partners more opportunities to access the US and Central Asian markets. Rubio called Central Asia a historic crossroads of trade between Europe and Asia that can once again play an important role in international commerce.

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C5+1 meeting

The C5+1 format includes the United States, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Rubio said that last year's C5+1 summit at the White House facilitated new agreements worth $25 billion in transport, energy and finance. The current talks, he said, are intended to build on these commitments and expand economic cooperation.

The secretary of state stressed that the US does not seek to force Uzbekistan to choose between Washington, Moscow and Beijing and is not competing with China or Russia for influence in the country. He added that nearly 300 representatives of US businesses arrived in Uzbekistan with him, and that a second meeting of the US-Uzbekistan Business and Investment Council is also planned.

In addition, Rubio said that next year the US will work on possible dates for President Donald Trump's visit to Uzbekistan. Kazakhstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also said that Rubio confirmed his interest in visiting Kazakhstan after the G20 summit in Doral, Florida, scheduled for December 14-15.

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