The Infinity Gauntlet, featuring genuine Marvel jewels, will be put up for auction

A unique replica of the Infinity Gauntlet from the Marvel movies, adorned with six genuine gemstones, will be auctioned on December 8 in Abu Dhabi. This is a one-of-a-kind piece, and it will be offered to buyers for the first time.

The gauntlet was created by the American jewelry company East Continental Gems based on Marvel’s original designs, which were used to make the movie props. Unlike the item seen in the movies, this version features real gemstones instead of the artificial Infinity Stones.

All six stones have retained their natural appearance and have not been treated to enhance their color or clarity. According to Julien’s Auctions, it may be impossible to assemble such a combination of gemstones a second time.

The most valuable of them is the emerald, which replaced the Time Stone. It was discovered over 100 years ago, and East Continental Gems had kept the gem in its own collection for over three decades. The company had repeatedly refused to sell the emerald but agreed to use it to create the gauntlet.

The idea for the project originated in 2019, when the CEO of East Continental Gems spotted a toy Infinity Gauntlet on the desk of one of Marvel’s executives. At the time, he jokingly suggested creating a real-life version of it.

Marvel subsequently granted the jewelers access to the original design files, allowing them to precisely recreate the shape of the movie prop. The finished gauntlet was first unveiled to the public in 2022 at Comic-Con in San Diego.

The piece will be one of the highlight lots at the Pop Culture Legends auction organized by Julien’s Auctions.

Prior to the sale, the gauntlet will be displayed in Bahrain, where it will remain throughout November.

The auction will take place on December 8 at the Rosewood Abu Dhabi hotel. Those wishing to purchase the glove must undergo a background check in advance and obtain permission to participate in the auction.

Source: Hypebeast.

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