In August 2026, Romania could find itself on the brink of a military escalation with Russia due to a Russian maritime drone near its coast. Two F-16 fighter jets were scrambled to intercept the drone, while Moscow, meanwhile, announced temporary flight restrictions in that part of the Black Sea.

The incident occurred on August 20. According to Miruce, the Russian maritime drone was drifting near the Neptun Alpha gas platform. It is located approximately 148 kilometers east of the city of Constanța, within Romania’s exclusive economic zone. Due to the drone’s appearance, the Romanian military scrambled two F-16 fighter jets. Their mission was to intercept the drone and prevent any threat to the gas platform.

However, the situation became more complicated after the Russian side announced temporary flight restrictions in this part of the Black Sea. This occurred after the Romanian jets had already taken off. As the former minister explained, violating the ban imposed by Russia could have triggered a military response from Moscow. In other words, the Romanian pilots risked not only colliding with the drone but also finding themselves in a situation that could have led to a direct confrontation with Russian forces.

Despite this, the pilots received permission to continue the operation and destroy the drone. Miroce believes that the decision to act in defiance of Russian restrictions was risky and could have led to a serious escalation. However, Moscow ultimately did not resort to a military response.

Why the Operation Was Risky

According to Miruce, when making the decision, he also faced concerns regarding potential legal consequences. The fact is that the Neptun Alpha gas platform is located outside Romania’s territorial waters. An exclusive economic zone is not part of a state’s territory, but the country has certain rights there, including the right to explore for and extract natural resources. Therefore, the situation with the drone required consideration not only of military but also of legal circumstances.

At the same time, hundreds of people were working on the gas platform at that moment. According to the former minister, their safety was one of the main factors in the decision-making process. If the drone had posed a threat to the facility, any delay could have endangered the lives of the workers. Miroce emphasized that the situation could have escalated much more seriously at that time. Ultimately, the operation did not lead to a direct confrontation with Russia, but this incident demonstrated how quickly an incident in the Black Sea could escalate into a military crisis between a NATO country and Russia. This was reported by Aerotime.

Romania is calling on NATO countries to jointly counter hybrid attacks linked to Russia. Bucharest is proposing that allies not only share information about such incidents but also work together to determine whether the same forces are behind them.

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