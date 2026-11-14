Aryna Sabalenka has lost the chance to finish the WTA season in second place in the rankings after competing at the tournament in Indian Wells, United States. Iga Świątek will also fail to finish in the top two of the year-end rankings for the first time since 2021, Interia Sport reports.

The battle for second place

According to the outlet, Elena Rybakina secured the Chris Evert WTA World No.1 Trophy early after the WTA 500 tournament in Tokyo. The Kazakh tennis player arrived in California but withdrew from the tournament due to a viral illness. As the source notes, her first place in the rankings was already out of reach for her rivals.

Before the Indian Wells semifinals, Rybakina had 8,099 points in the live rankings. Mirra Andreeva was in second place with 6,906 points, Sabalenka was third with 6,685, and Jessica Pegula was fifth with 6,160. Had she won the tournament, Pegula could have reached 7,060 points, while Andreeva's maximum total would have been 7,806 points.

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Sabalenka's position and seeding in Australia

Andreeva moved ahead of the Belarusian in the rankings after their head-to-head match, in which she won 11 games in a row. According to Interia Sport, Sabalenka won 32.9% of all points played, the lowest figure in her WTA Tour matches.

The source notes that Pegula could have overtaken Sabalenka if she won the tournament. If the Belarusian finishes the season third, she will not be seeded first or second at tournaments in Brisbane and Melbourne. Rybakina and Andreeva also plan to play in Australia.

The ranking update of November 16 will determine seedings for tournaments in the first half of January, including the Australian Open. Before the semifinals, Świątek was ninth with 4,188 points. Over the previous three seasons, she and Sabalenka occupied the top two positions in the WTA year-end rankings.

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