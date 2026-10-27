Italian Deputy Prime Minister, Transport Minister and leader of the League party Matteo Salvini said the government may include a mechanism in the 2027 budget that would allow citizens to start receiving a state pension from the age of 64. Italy’s retirement age is currently 67 and, under the current system, will gradually rise in line with life expectancy.

Assessment of the initiative’s cost

As ANSA English reports, Salvini said that the Ministry of Economy and Finance and Italy’s National Social Security Institute are assessing the cost of such a decision. According to him, funding should be sufficient to ensure that people who have paid contributions into the system at least receive back the money they contributed.

The deputy prime minister also said there is an agreement within the government on the initiative and its funding. At the same time, consultations on other spending items will continue.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Revision of the pension system

Salvini linked the initiative to changes to the pension system introduced by former Labour Minister Elsa Fornero under Mario Monti’s government in 2011–2013. According to him, the League party has long sought to revise this law.

Salvini added that the government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will likely approve the 2027 budget bill on Wednesday.

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