Saudi Arabia extends closure of Riyadh airport — Global News Canada

Saudi Arabia on Sunday, October 11, extended the closure of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and moved the capital’s schools to online learning until the end of the week. This came a day after a missile attack on the airport that killed 12 people and injured more than 300.

According to Global News Canada, restrictions at the airport remained in effect at least until 9:00 p.m. on Sunday. Yemen’s Houthis did not claim responsibility for Saturday’s strike, but had previously acknowledged attacks on Saudi airports and oil facilities and threatened further strikes on the kingdom’s airports.

Victims of the attack

The strike hit the airport complex housing terminals 3 and 4 for domestic flights, a regional official said on condition of anonymity. Saudi authorities said that those killed included four Saudi citizens, two Bangladeshi citizens, as well as nationals of Palestine, the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, and Sudan.

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Several hospitals are providing assistance to the injured. Among those killed was 28-year-old Egyptian flight attendant Azza Ramzi, who worked for the Saudi airline Flynas.

Statements by the parties

Yahya Saree, a spokesperson for the Houthi military wing, urged “everyone to take our warnings seriously.” Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned the airport attack.

The Houthis also said that two airstrikes hit Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, on Sunday, blaming Saudi Arabia for them. Saudi authorities did not comment on these reports. U.S. President Donald Trump said after the attack that he was considering the possibility of the United States joining Saudi strikes against the Houthis.

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