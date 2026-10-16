Saudi Arabia has executed two Bangladeshi citizens who were convicted over an unspecified act at a mosque in Mecca. Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry said the convicted men had committed an act that violated the sanctity of the mosque, RMF24 reports.

Consulate was not notified

The ministry did not specify what exactly the charges involved. According to the information provided, the sentence was handed down under Islamic law. Saudi legislation provides for the death penalty for acts that a court considers particularly serious violations of the law.

The Bangladeshi Consulate in Jeddah said it had not been informed in advance about the planned executions.

Sentence for protest participant

According to The Guardian, Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court upheld the death sentence of Yousef al-Manasif. He was accused, among other things, of participating in demonstrations in support of the rights of the Shiite minority and in funerals that the authorities viewed as a form of protest.

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The acts attributed to al-Manasif, according to the publication, were committed when he was between 15 and 17 years old. He was detained in 2017. The human rights organization Reprieve claims that the man was tortured and forced to sign false statements. According to the organization, he met with his state-appointed lawyer only five years after his detention.

Number of executions is rising

In 2020, Saudi Arabia announced the abolition of the death penalty for crimes committed by people under the age of majority. At the same time, Reprieve says that since 2015, at least 17 people have been executed in the kingdom for acts they allegedly committed before turning 18.

According to Human Rights Watch, 356 people were executed in Saudi Arabia in 2025, compared with 345 a year earlier. Many of those sentenced were foreigners, primarily in drug cases, including ones not connected with violence.

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