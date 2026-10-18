Saudi Arabia executes five for terrorism-related crimes — The National

Five men convicted of terrorism-related crimes were executed in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province. The National reports that the sentences were carried out on Saturday, October 18, citing a statement from the Interior Ministry distributed by the Saudi Press Agency.

Names of those convicted

The ministry identified the executed citizens as Mohammed Al-Zaher, Ali Al-Sheikh, Hassan Al-Faraj, Reda Abu Abdullah and Ali Al-Rabih.

According to the ministry, the men joined a foreign terrorist organization and repeatedly opened fire on security personnel and their vehicles with the intent to kill. They were also accused of possessing weapons and ammunition, as well as providing financial and other support for attacks within the kingdom.

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Court ruling

A court found the five men guilty and sentenced them to death under ta’zir, a discretionary form of punishment that Saudi judges may apply under Islamic law for offences for which no fixed penalty has been established.

The Interior Ministry said the sentences were upheld by the Supreme Court after an appeal review, and a royal order was issued for their implementation. The ministry also stated that the executions reflect the government’s policy of ensuring security, justice and the application of Islamic law to those whom the authorities consider a threat to public safety.

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