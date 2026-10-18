Saudi Civil Defense reported on October 18 that a hostile projectile fell in the city of Najran in southwestern Saudi Arabia. According to the agency, six people were injured in the incident. Anadolu Agency reports on the Civil Defense statement.

Injuries and damage

In a brief statement published on social media platform X, the Civil Defense also reported damage to three houses and three vehicles. The agency did not disclose who was responsible for the attack, so the party involved cannot be determined based on this statement.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Context of hostilities

Anadolu Agency notes that the incident occurred amid ongoing hostilities in Yemen that have spread to the territory of neighboring Saudi Arabia. In this context, the agency mentions that the Houthis attack the kingdom's territory with missiles and drones. At the same time, the Civil Defense statement did not name the Houthis as responsible for this incident.

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