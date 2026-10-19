Saudi Arabian authorities said on Monday that the danger had passed in the country’s capital, Riyadh, and the province of Al-Kharj. Alerts had previously been issued for both areas. Anadolu Agency reported this on October 19, 2026, Anadolu Agency reported.

Civil Defense appeal

In a statement on the social network X, Saudi Civil Defense urged residents to follow official instructions, avoid gatherings, and refrain from filming. The agency’s appeal came after earlier alarm signals for Riyadh and Al-Kharj. In those warnings, authorities reported danger in both areas.

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Confrontation with the Houthis

The warnings came amid an intensifying confrontation between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi group. According to the agency, this confrontation has been accompanied by missile and drone attacks targeting the kingdom. The source provides no details about the specific threat after which it was announced that the danger had passed.

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