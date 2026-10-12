The Saudi Arabia-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile on the evening of October 12. According to the coalition, the Houthi group launched it toward Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

Coalition statement

As Anadolu Agency reports, the coalition announced the interception and destruction of the missile in a post on the social network X. The statement said that the ballistic missile had been launched toward Riyadh.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Civil defense warning

The coalition's statement was preceded by alerts from Saudi Arabia's civil defense. The service briefly warned of a potential danger in Riyadh and, several minutes later, said that the danger had passed.

According to the agency, Riyadh has repeatedly come under Houthi attacks in recent days. Strikes on King Khalid International Airport over two days caused a temporary suspension of its operations.

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