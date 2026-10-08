Yemen’s Houthis said they struck King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with a ballistic missile. The Saudi coalition fighting the Houthis reported intercepting a ballistic missile north of the city. As Euronews reports, witnesses also heard several explosions in different areas of the capital.

Statements by the sides

Saudi coalition spokesperson Major General Turki al-Maliki said the military destroyed in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, a platform used to launch attacks on Riyadh. At the time of publication, Saudi authorities had not confirmed the strike on the airport itself and had not reported any damage or casualties resulting from the claimed missile attack.

According to witnesses, diplomats were ordered to remain inside embassy buildings. International schools also took precautionary measures.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Previous attacks on airports

The Saudi side said that a Sudanese national was killed and eight other people were injured in a drone attack on King Khalid Airport the previous day. In another attack on the airport in the southwestern city of Abha, two residents from Morocco and Algeria were killed and 28 other people were injured, officials said.

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation did not assign responsibility for the attacks on the two international airports to any side. Flight delays continued for a second day after the incidents.

The Houthis, also known as Ansar Allah, have repeatedly claimed attacks in recent days on Saudi airports, critical infrastructure and the kingdom’s military facilities.

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