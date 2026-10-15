On October 15, Latvia’s Saeima adopted urgent amendments to the Criminal Law that strengthen liability for organizing illegal migration, illegally moving people across the state border, and organizing the illegal stay of persons in the country. This was reported by LSM English.

Increase in maximum sentences

In the most serious cases, the maximum prison sentence for illegally moving persons across the state border has been increased from 10 to 12 years. For organizing the illegal stay of persons, the maximum penalty rises from six to eight years.

The authors of the bill stated in the explanatory materials that such criminal offenses pose a direct threat to the inviolability of the state border, lawful control over people’s stay in Latvia, and national security overall. They also consider the organization of illegal migration and related activities a significant risk to national security in the current geopolitical situation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Rise in the number of proceedings

According to Latvia’s Ministry of the Interior, 124 criminal proceedings concerning the illegal movement of persons across the border were initiated during the first eight months of 2026. There were 52 such proceedings in 2025 and 39 in 2024.

In addition, 84 criminal proceedings for organizing the illegal stay of persons were initiated in Latvia in 2025, compared with 54 a year earlier.

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