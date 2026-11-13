Poland national team coach Jan Urban was unable to guarantee the participation of Piotr Zieliński and Marcel Reguła in the Nations League match against Romania in Bucharest, Romania. According to him, the final decision on the players’ readiness will be made on the morning of the matchday.

As Interia Sport reports, the players had health problems. Urban said there had been a virus in the team, but the situation had improved considerably. At the same time, the coach stressed that he would be able to assess their possibility of playing accurately only on the day of the match.

The goalkeeper for the match has already been chosen

Urban also said that the coaching staff had already decided on the goalkeeper for the game against Romania. According to him, the decision was made after analysing all candidates and taking into account the opinion of the goalkeeping coaches. The name of the selected goalkeeper will be known on the day of the match.

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Separately, the coach commented on Przemysław Frankowski’s injury. Arkadiusz Pyrka was called up to the squad because of his absence. Urban did not rule out that the player invited as a replacement could play. He also noted that Matty Cash could miss the next match if he receives a yellow card.

Expectations for the game in Bucharest

Urban expects an open match and believes that a draw would not suit either national team. The Polish team aims to retain its chances of finishing second and fighting for its tournament objective in the final game.

The coach added that the pitch at the stadium in Bucharest is illuminated with special lamps. The Polish team did not go out onto the field, but Urban heard from journalists that the condition of the surface was not bad.

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