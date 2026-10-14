The Australian Senate has removed from the agenda a government bill to reduce private health insurance rebates for citizens aged 65 and over. The Coalition, the Greens and independent Senator Jacqui Lambie joined forces in support of the motion, ABC News reports.

The initiative envisaged reducing, from April next year, the amount of the rebate that older Australians receive for private health insurance. The government expected to save $3 billion over four years and direct those funds to other needs in the aged care sector.

Government promises to reintroduce the bill

Health Minister Mark Butler said that the government was not abandoning the policy and intended to reintroduce the same bill the following day. He called the Senate's decision contrary to the need to fund better aged care services.

Shadow Health Minister Anne Ruston called on the government to abandon the cuts permanently. The Coalition had previously stated that it would block the legislative initiative in the Senate, so the federal government had counted on support from the Greens.

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The Greens demanded an exemption for pensioners

Greens leader David Shoebridge noted that the party supports reducing private health insurance rebates but opposes applying the changes to pensioners. He said the Greens could support the bill provided that pensioners were exempted from the cuts.

According to data previously published by ABC, about $1.6 billion of the projected savings was expected to come specifically from reducing rebates for pensioners. Senator Jacqui Lambie said that older people already spend significant sums on private insurance and could face a choice between spending on food and health care.

The government has also faced criticism from states and territories, the aged care sector and the private insurance industry, which believe the changes could increase pressure on the public health system. At the same time, many health economists supported the initiative, considering its impact on the system insignificant.

Defending the bill, Mark Butler said that 44,000 people would drop private insurance because of the changes. An analysis by the Department of Health released this week under freedom of information laws projects that the total number of such people could reach 78,000 by the end of the decade.

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