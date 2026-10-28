The French Senate is debating a bill that would require not only the direct perpetrators but also people belonging to the same group to compensate for damage caused by recent riots. This was reported by France 24.

Compensation for damages

The initiative is being considered amid the consequences of recent riots faced by thousands of French businesses. The bill concerns compensation for damage caused.

The proposal is based on the idea of collective civil liability. This approach has become the subject of debate among French lawmakers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Criticism of the initiative

Opponents of the bill believe that such a provision could potentially violate people's democratic right to protest. In their view, people may avoid taking part in demonstrations for fear of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Critics also warn that protest participants may fear being associated with the actions of other people who are in the same group.

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