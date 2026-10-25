The French Senate will consider a government bill this week under which participants in street protests could be required to compensate up to €10,000 for damage caused by vandalism, even if they did not directly cause the damage. According to The Guardian, such liability could apply to people who continued protesting near offenders or were in the same group as them.

The initiative, known as the “vandals pay” law, also provides for wider use of drones over protest sites. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu called it absolutely necessary after looting and arson during recent demonstrations in the country.

Protests over schools and the cost of living

Protests involving high school students, trade unions and participants in the yellow vest movement have continued in France for more than a month. Students blocked educational institutions, demanding action over the lack of teachers, repairs to neglected buildings and changes to the university application system.

The protests also concern the cost of living and the state of public services. Earlier this month, France experienced one of its worst days of violence in recent years: largely peaceful demonstrations were accompanied by looting, fires and damage to government buildings. Authorities subsequently strengthened security measures and restrictions on holding gatherings.

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Criticism from the opposition and human rights advocates

Trade unions accused French President Emmanuel Macron of trying to narrow the right to protest. Éric Coquerel, a representative of the left-wing party La France Insoumise, said the law could effectively put an end to street demonstrations because people would risk being held responsible for actions they did not commit.

In an open letter to Le Monde, left-wing trade unions and the French League for Human Rights called the initiative unfair and a serious threat to freedom of demonstration. During protests last weekend, participants also expressed dissatisfaction with a ban on non-union demonstrations that authorities considered illegitimate, as well as restrictions on protest actions in city centres.

At the same time, the far-right National Rally party says that the idea for such a law originally belonged to it. Party leader Marine Le Pen, who has launched her presidential campaign, promised to seek compensation for damage caused by participants in riots.

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