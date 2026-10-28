On October 28, 2026, the French Senate approved the “rioters pay” (casseurs-payeurs) bill, which provides for the possibility of seizing social benefits from people who took part in violent protests. The document was supported by 229 senators, while 105 voted against it, The Rio Times reports.

Compensation for damages

The bill introduces joint financial liability for those who knowingly joined a group created to cause damage. It may also apply to people who remained in a crowd capable of disrupting public order after two police warnings.

The maximum amount to be recovered will be 10,000 euros per person. Funds may be withheld from family benefits, housing assistance and RSA, basic support for people without work. Senators also added a family supplement, a payment to prepare children for school, and an allowance for low-income workers to the list.

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Additional powers

The initial text consisted of five articles, but the government and the Senate’s conservative majority added about 20 provisions to it. The document also provides for administrative bans on participation in demonstrations, entry bans for foreigners convicted in such cases, as well as broader possibilities for using drones and artificial intelligence-powered video surveillance in investigations.

In addition, the draft provides for the possibility of eviction from social housing and speeds up the removal of online posts calling for violence. Left-wing political forces criticize the initiative, calling it a threat to the freedom to protest.

The document has not yet become law: it must be considered by France’s National Assembly, where the government does not have a stable majority. The procedure for determining the share of social benefits that may be seized has yet to be established.

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