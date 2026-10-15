On October 15, the Nigerian Senate amended the Federal Polytechnics Act, granting them the right to award Bachelor of Technology degrees with honours in science, engineering and technology. As Premium Times Nigeria reports, the programmes must be accredited by Nigeria’s National Universities Commission and other relevant regulators.

New powers for institutions

The amendment supplements the law with a new subparagraph 2(1)(c). It allows federal polytechnics to award the Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech. Hons.) degree to holders of a National Diploma (ND), Higher National Diploma (HND), or postgraduate diploma.

The decision was adopted after the Senate reconsidered its previous position, under which such institutions could issue only ND and HND qualifications. Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele proposed referring the bill back to the Committee of the Whole Senate. According to him, the provisions of sections 2, 8 and 31 required additional legislative consideration for administrative clarity and the creation of a comprehensive legal framework.

Changes for rectors

During the committee’s consideration, no senator objected to the proposed changes. Senate President Godswill Akpabio put the updated provisions to a voice vote, and the majority of senators supported them.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The amendments also change the rules for appointing rectors of federal polytechnics. An institution’s governing council will appoint a rector for an initial five-year term, with the possibility of a second and final four-year term. In addition, section 31 was revised to define the minister as the official responsible for education.

Dispute over HND

In Nigeria, there has long been a difference in employers’ treatment of university graduates holding Bachelor of Science degrees and HND holders from polytechnics. HND holders have historically faced differences in entry-level positions, career advancement opportunities and access to certain posts in the public and private sectors.

In 2018, the federal civil service allowed HND holders to begin work at salary grade level 08. At the same time, to advance above level 14 or move to another job category, they must meet additional requirements under civil service rules.

Read us on