The U.S. Senate is investigating possible financial violations by Trump's crypto projects

Richard Blumenthal, a Democratic member of the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, has demanded that the cryptocurrency exchange Binance, Tether, and crypto projects linked to President Donald Trump to provide documents as part of an investigation into possible financial violations and conflicts of interest.

Among those named are World Liberty Financial and Fight Fight Fight LLC, which are linked to the Trump family. The investigation into their activities began in May 2025.

Senators are interested in potential transactions with foreign nationals who are under federal criminal investigation, as well as the solicitation of investments from foreign governments and compliance with government ethics requirements.

Binance and Tether are under scrutiny for possible sanctions evasion and transactions linked to the Trump administration. In particular, lawmakers have focused on the use of the USDT stablecoin in Iran’s shadow banking system and Binance transactions totaling more than $1.7 billion linked to that country.

Specific questions have arisen regarding Binance’s collaboration with World Liberty Financial and Trump’s pardon of the exchange’s founder, Changpeng Zhao.

The documents must be provided by January 4, 2027. If Binance refuses, the senators are threatening to take enforcement action.

Source: Richard Blumenthal, U.S. Senate

U.S. Senate Democrats are preparing to investigate JPMorgan Chase’s banking relationships with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after they are expected to take control of Congress early next year.

The Democratic leader in the U.S. House of Representatives stated that if the party wins the midterm elections, it will push for a bill to repeal Donald Trump’s tariffs and end the war with Iran.

Six months after Trump Mobile announced its T1 Phone, buyers still have not received the promised devices. As a result, 11 Democrats have asked the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to open an investigation into the company.

Read us on