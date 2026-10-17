Senator Flávio Bolsonaro said that if he wins Brazil’s presidential election, he will cut at least 10 of the country’s 39 federal ministries. According to The Rio Times, he said this in an interview with TV Globo on October 16.

According to Bolsonaro, he also seeks to balance public finances without harming people who are most in need of state assistance. The candidate did not specify which ministries could be cut or how much money would be saved.

Minimum wage and pensions

Bolsonaro pledged to maintain the policy of raising the minimum wage at a rate higher than inflation. He also said that he would not delink pensions from the minimum wage level.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In addition, the candidate said he does not intend to amend the Constitution to abolish minimum levels of public spending on healthcare and education.

Position on the working week

Bolsonaro said he would not repeal the abolition of the 6×1 work schedule, under which many workers work six days and have one day off. The Brazilian Congress proclaimed the relevant constitutional amendment on October 16.

According to the publication, the senator had previously opposed the amendment, but voted for it remotely on October 14. In the second round of the presidential election on October 25, he is to compete against incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Read us on