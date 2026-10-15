As reported by The Rio Times, in Paraguay, Senator Gustavo Leite on October 14 called on President Santiago Peña to replace all five members of the country’s central bank board and the superintendent of banks. Leite represents the ruling Colorado Party.

Demand for bank leadership

The publication describes Leite as the most prominent supporter of a complete replacement of the central bank’s leadership. His appeal to the president concerns both the composition of the institution’s board and the superintendent of banks.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Political context

Until July, Leite was Paraguay’s ambassador to Washington. He is now a senator and leads an initiative by representatives of the ruling party to change the central bank’s leadership.

The article also describes Leite as a critic of President Peña within the ruling party. The article is devoted to his political role and his demand to renew the leadership of the banking regulator.

Read us on