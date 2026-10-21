In the United States, Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff holds an advantage over Republican Mike Collins in the race for Georgia’s Senate seat. According to a poll by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the University of Georgia, 48% of likely voters supported Ossoff’s reelection, 40% backed Collins, and another 12% were undecided. The Hill reports.

Ossoff’s advantage

Ossoff has greater support among women, younger voters and Black voters. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Collins leads his opponent among voters aged 65 and older and among white voters.

Ossoff is running for a second term. Earlier this month, he and Collins held a debate during which they discussed, among other things, the Jeffrey Epstein files, President Donald Trump’s tariffs and the war in Iran. Collins claimed that some advertisements supporting Ossoff were paid for by a technology billionaire linked to Epstein. In response, Ossoff mentioned Collins’s vote against releasing the Epstein files in the summer of 2025.

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Governor’s race

In the race for governor of Georgia, Republican Rick Jackson leads Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms by one point, 46% to 45%. This difference is within the margin of error, meaning the candidates are effectively tied.

Among independent voters, 43% support Bottoms, 38% support Jackson, and 18% remain undecided. They are competing for the position that will become vacant after Republican Governor Brian Kemp leaves office.

The poll was conducted from October 7 to 15 among 1,000 likely Georgia voters. Its statistical margin of error is 3.1 percentage points. According to the Georgia secretary of state’s office, more than 188,000 state residents have already voted—about 50,000 more than on the first day of early voting in 2022.

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