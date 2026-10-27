In the United States, Senator Chris Van Hollen, during a speech in the Senate, again called for those responsible to be held accountable for the deaths of nine US citizens in the occupied West Bank since 2022. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

According to the senator, these US citizens died as a result of actions by Israeli settlers or Israeli security forces. He named them: Omar Assad, Shireen Abu Akleh, Tawfiq Abdel Jabbar, Mohammad Khdour, Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, Amer Rabi, Saif Musallet, Khamis Ayyad, and Nasrallah Abu Siam.

Details of individual cases

Van Hollen stated that in January 2022, Israeli military personnel stopped 78-year-old Omar Assad at a checkpoint, pulled him from his car, tied his hands, gagged him, blindfolded him, and left him lying on the ground. According to him, Assad died of a stress-induced heart attack.

According to the senator, Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed by a shot to the head by Israeli security forces near a refugee camp in Jenin in May 2022. He emphasized that she was wearing a bright blue vest that clearly identified her as a journalist.

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Van Hollen also stated that Aysenur Ezgi Eygi was shot by an Israeli soldier from a distance of about 200 meters in September 2024. According to him, Amer Rabi was hit 11 times by two different types of weapons.

Senate vote

The senator referred to US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, who called the killing of Saif Musallet a criminal and terrorist act and said accountability was necessary. Van Hollen noted that after mentioning each case, he repeated: no one had been held accountable.

Last month, the Senate blocked a resolution promoted by Van Hollen by a vote of 47 to 51. It required the US secretary of state to submit a report within 30 days on Israel's human rights practices, including the deaths of US citizens since January 2022 and the status of investigations into these cases.

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