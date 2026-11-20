U.S. Democratic Senator Tim Kaine introduced a resolution that requiresthe U.S. administration to provide Congress with an explanation regarding the procurement of Russian diesel fuel, the easing of sanctions against Russia, and delays in the delivery of ammunition for Ukraine’s air defense forces. The document was introduced on November 19.

The senator wants information on how the U.S. administration’s decisions may have affected Russia’s ability to continue the war against Ukraine. Specifically, this concerns the purchase of Russian diesel fuel, the easing of certain sanctions against Russia, and delays in the transfer of ammunition to Ukraine for air defense systems, particularly Patriot interceptors.

In addition, Kane is demanding an explanation for changes in the procedure for issuing warnings about impending missile strikes and information on the current status of negotiations to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The politician criticized decisions by the U.S. administration that, in his view, could contribute to financing Russian aggression and weaken Ukraine’s defenses. He stated that the United States should not purchase Russian fuel, as the funds received by Moscow could be used to prolong the war and support Iran.

The senator also called the delays in the delivery of Patriot interceptors and the easing of sanctions against Russia short-sighted.

The resolution was introduced pursuant to Section 502B(c) of the U.S. Foreign Assistance Act. This procedure allows a senator to seek consideration of a document that requires the administration to provide Congress with information on the human rights implications of its decisions.

Kane stated that he would soon be able to bring the resolution to a vote in the Senate and called on his colleagues to support the initiative.

Currently, the document is a legislative initiative by the senator. The U.S. Senate has not yet adopted a decision on the matter, and the issues raised in the resolution require clarification from the administration.

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported this, citing the resolution.

U.S. senators have called for an investigation into the restrictions on Starshield for Ukraine.

Senator Blumenthal called for the resumption of military aid to Ukraine.

One of the co-authors of the “Graham Act” — which imposed so-called “hellish sanctions” against Russia — Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal sharply criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for his unwillingness to take new measures to increase pressure on Russia under this legislation.

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