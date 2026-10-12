U.S. senators from the Republican and Democratic parties have called on the Donald Trump administration to reconsider its decision to allow the import of Russian diesel fuel.

Lawmakers believe this move may violate U.S. legislation banning the import of Russian energy resources.

In a joint statement, the senators emphasized that the law banning the import of Russian energy resources was passed in 2022 following the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. They also stated that the White House did not consult with Congress before suspending the energy sanctions and did not explain the reasons for this decision.

The letter was signed by four Republicans—Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Tom Tillis, and John Curtis—as well as Democrat Jean Shaheen, who represents her party on the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

The lawmakers stated that the U.S. should not create additional sources of funding for Russia while the war against Ukraine continues. They called on the Trump administration to immediately reverse course, but did not specify what further steps they would take if the decision were to stand.

Source: Politico

U.S. President Donald Trump once again blamed Ukraine for the lack of a peace agreement with Russia, while claiming that the Kremlin is allegedly interested in resolving the war. Separately, the U.S. leader praised Moscow for supplying large volumes of oil at low prices.

In addition, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the Russian-Ukrainian war could have been avoided, attributing its outbreak to “incompetence.” He also reiterated that under his presidency, a Russian invasion allegedly would not have occurred.

Vladimir Putin’s special representative, Kirill Dmitriev, called U.S. President Donald Trump’s appeal to Ukrainians to elect a new head of state instead of Volodymyr Zelenskyy “historic” and “landmark.”

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