Iowa state senator and Democrat Sarah Trone Garriott is projected by Decision Desk HQ to defeat incumbent Republican congressman Zach Nunn in the election for the U.S. House of Representatives in the state's 3rd District. The Hill reports this. If the projection is confirmed, the district will return to Democratic control after two terms of Republican representation.

Projection with incomplete vote count

At 11:22 p.m. Eastern Time, Decision Desk HQ projected Trone Garriott to lead by nine percentage points, with 88% of votes counted. The district includes Des Moines and the suburbs of Dallas County and was considered one of Iowa's key competitive districts.

Nunn first won this seat for Republicans in 2022, defeating Democrat Cindy Axne by less than one percentage point. In 2024, he was re-elected, leading Democrat Lanon Baccam by nearly four percentage points. That same year, President Donald Trump won the district by a margin of 4.5 percentage points.

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Campaign developments

In October, the Cook Political Report changed its rating of the race from a toss-up to leaning Democratic, citing a difficult political environment for Nunn and Trone Garriott's stronger polling position. Trone Garriott, who has served in the Iowa Senate since 2021, had raised nearly $8.1 million in the final weeks of the campaign, while Nunn had raised $6.1 million.

At the end of the race, Nunn sought to distance himself from the president despite Trump's support. In particular, he voted for a resolution to limit the president's military operations against Iran without congressional approval and introduced a bill to block beef imports. Trone Garriott focused her campaign on health care and the cost of living, criticizing Nunn's support for Republicans' sweeping tax and budget bill.

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