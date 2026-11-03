In the United States, the Senate Committee on Commerce will hold a hearing on November 10 regarding the nomination of Danielle Thumann Severs for a position as a member of the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters.

FCC nomination

US President Donald Trump nominated Severs in August for one of the two vacant seats on the commission. She serves as a senior adviser to FCC Chairman Brendan Carr.

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The Federal Communications Commission consists of five members. It currently includes two Republicans and one representative of the Democratic Party — Commissioner Anna Gomez.

The ABC issue

The FCC is considering the future of eight ABC television stations owned by Walt Disney. The report also notes that Trump dismissed two Democrats from the Federal Trade Commission and removed a number of other Democrats from their positions. If Severs is confirmed, the president could potentially also dismiss Gomez.

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